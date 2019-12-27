“Stop Acting Like A Girl” – Wizkid Tells Fan Who Went Mute After Meeting Him (Video)

A male fan of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid was at a loss for words after he met his icon on stage at StarboyFestLagos 2019 held at the Eko Atlantic Energy City, Lagos.

The star-struck fan was also presented the microphone by the singer after successfully making his way to the stage.

To the surprise of many, the unidentified fan totally lost his ability to talk but when urged by the singer and spectators to say something, he mumbled a few words moment later.

“Give me your number,” he struggled to say.

The fan then grabbed Wizkid by the waist before security personnel intervened.

Wizkid eventually told the man to sop acting like a girl and he asked the security personnel to escort him off the stage.

Watch the video below: