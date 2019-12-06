Stop Being Delusional About Anthony Joshua – Daddy Freeze Slams Nigerians

Popular on-air personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to the loss of Anthony Joshua and how Nigerians have taken it.

Daddy freeze took to social media to address Nigerians who are trying to clinch themselves with Anthony Joshua simply because he is Nigerian.

Tagging them as delusional, the media personality hinted that they are all living delusion.

Sharing his views, he wrote: “Let’s stop being delusional. Anthony Joshua will earn $85 million from his next fight. The country he pays the taxes of his proceeds of circa $10m, is his country; not the country he claims or the country claiming him. I don’t know why we choose to live in illusions!”

See His Post Here: