Stop Blaming Yourself When You Fail: Nigerian Lawmaker

Popular lawmaker, Honourable, Akin Alabi has taken to his twitter handle to urge his followers to start taking responsibility for their lives.

The lawmaker representing the people of Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency in the Green chamber expressed he has learnt how to blame himself whenever he fails.

The lawmaker cum businessman expressed that when he lost his election in 2015, he blamed himself. Hence, he urged his followers to starting taking the blame for their failure as it will help them.

