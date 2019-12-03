Stop Blaming Yourself When You Fail: Nigerian Lawmaker

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular lawmaker, Honourable, Akin Alabi has taken to his twitter handle to urge his followers to start taking responsibility for their lives.

Akin Alabi
Akin Alabi

The lawmaker representing the people of Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency in the Green chamber expressed he has learnt how to blame himself whenever he fails.

Also Read: Two Laptops, N100k, iPhone – Akin Alabi Shares His Nine-Year-Old Son’s Christmas List

The lawmaker cum businessman expressed that when he lost his election in 2015, he blamed himself. Hence, he urged his followers to starting taking the blame for their failure as it will help them.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Akin Alabi
0

You may also like

‘You are a shameless liar’ – Woman who celebrated her divorce with a cake gets response from her husband’s family

Today In Nigerian History: 19th January

Lagos seals off suspected Badoo kingpin, Alaka’s filling station, hotel, event centre Vows To Stamp Out Group’s Activities (Photos)

Police arrests 9 year-old boy in Delta State. Find out why..

Drama Unfolds As Sex Worker Loses Temper After Male Customer Refuses To Pay (Video)

Ryan Lochte Handed Ten-Month Ban

Simi

A Woman’s Worth Shouldn’t Be Based On Her Marital Status — Simi

History will not forgive Buhari for always blaming past government – Ben Bruce

LASG arraigns suspected land grabber in Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *