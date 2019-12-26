Stop Body-Shaming Women – Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has taken to social media to advocate for people to stop body shaming women.

This is coming after OAP Kemi Smallz was body shamed by a Twitter user.

“The way people abuse women for having fallen breast, you’d think a woman is the reason their breast is “fallen”

Kemi had been trolled by a Twitter user after she shared a photo of herself flaunting her cleavage, in turn, irking the said troll.

The troll had tried body shaming her but Kemi schooled him, effortlessly.

“Yes, I deliberately, willfully, purposefully, consciously, intentionally did. I have the perkiest titties my darling but then again, so the fuck what if they are fallen?”