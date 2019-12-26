Stop Body-Shaming Women – Adekunle Gold

by Temitope Alabi
Adekunle Gold
Nigerian Artiste Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has taken to social media to advocate for people to stop body shaming women.

This is coming after OAP Kemi Smallz was body shamed by a Twitter user.

Read Also: Adekunle Gold, Simi Celebrate Christmas With Loved-Up Photos

“The way people abuse women for having fallen breast, you’d think a woman is the reason their breast is “fallen”

Kemi had been trolled by a Twitter user after she shared a photo of herself flaunting her cleavage, in turn, irking the said troll.

The troll had tried body shaming her but Kemi schooled him, effortlessly.

“Yes, I deliberately, willfully, purposefully, consciously, intentionally did. I have the perkiest titties my darling but then again, so the fuck what if they are fallen?”

Tags from the story
Adekunle Gold, OAP Kemi Smallz
0

You may also like

Is This Davido’s New Girlfriend?!?

Is This Davido’s New Girlfriend?!?

Oge Okoye flaunts her dangerous curves in lingerie

“People wanna use your name as stepping stone”- Bobrisky sends message to Tonto Dikeh

My Ugly Experience With a Randy Movie Producer — Nollywood Actress Olaitan Ogungbile

Pregnant Serena Williams covers Stellar Magazine’s Latest Issue (Photos)

Wizkid Says “Whatever the fans want!” As He Promises Comeback Show In December

Jude Okoye Speaks On Lola Okoye And P-Square Controversy

Nina’s ex-boyfriend, Collins rocks Ifu Ennada in MC Galaxy’s new music video

I Won’t Condone These Attacks – Dayo Amusa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *