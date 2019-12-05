Stop Chocking And Sleeping With Celebrities, Khloe Tells Ladies

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khloe, has advised ladies to desist from chocking celebrities and also sleeping with them.

Speaking via her Instagram story, she added that there is nothing special about celebrities, adding that they are just normal human beings like anybody.

The reality TV star further advised ladies to see themselves as special and that they need to act like it or they would be seen as a commoner.

Khloe concluded by saying there is nothing special about a celebrity that anybody can not create around one’s self.

She wrote: