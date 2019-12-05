Stop Chocking And Sleeping With Celebrities, Khloe Tells Ladies

by Eyitemi Majeed
Khloe
Khloe

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khloe, has advised ladies to desist from chocking celebrities and also sleeping with them.

Speaking via her Instagram story, she added that there is nothing special about celebrities, adding that they are just normal human beings like anybody.

The reality TV star further advised ladies to see themselves as special and that they need to act like it or they would be seen as a commoner.

Read Also: Your Husbands, Boyfriends, Baby Daddies Have Started Sliding Into My DM — BBNaija’s Khloe Tells Ladies

Khloe concluded by saying there is nothing special about a celebrity that anybody can not create around one’s self.

She wrote:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, khloe
0

You may also like

Christianity is the centre of corruption in Nigeria – Pastor

Charly Boy

[Video]: How Charly boy collected bribe from Buhari’s campaign Spokesperson to stop criticising his government

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th July 2019

‘We Need To Re- Invite Jose Mourinho And Sack Him Again’ – Nairabet CEO, Akin Alabi, Says After Manchester United Dumped Arsenal Out Of FA Cup

19 years old confesses to stealing to pay WAEC fees

Police nab prayer warriors for abducting

Continuous Voters registration won’t end January 31- INEC

Armed Robbers return weapons to the Military

Man shares how he almost got hypnotized and duped in Computer Village

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *