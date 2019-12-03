‘Stop Deceiving People’ – Actress Olabisi Adeyemi Attacks Yoruba Actors (Video)

Nigerian Yoruba actress Olabisi Adeyemi has taken a swipe at Yoruba actors and actresses in the Nollywood industry.

The actress who shared her opinion on the lavish lifestyle of some of her colleagues pointed out that it was unfair for them to keep deceiving people to think that the Yoruba movie sect of Nollywood is rich.

Pointing out that a lot of the actors and actresses don’t make their money genuinely she also pointed out that a few do.

The actress also pointed out that she is looking forward to diversifying her career and feature more in the English sect of Nollywood.

Watch The Video Here: