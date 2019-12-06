Stop Expecting Payback When You Help Someone: Bobrisky

Popular male barbie, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to advise people to stop expecting payback when they help others.

This seems to be a swipe at Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who called popular reality star, Tacha an ingrate for not appreciating her enough.

The popular crossdresser queried the essence of asking for payback when they help others.

The controversial character went on to point out that people should learn how to grow up and let certain things go.

See his post below: