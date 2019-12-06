Stop Expecting Payback When You Help Someone: Bobrisky

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular male barbie, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to advise people to stop expecting payback when they help others.

Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

This seems to be a swipe at Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie who called popular reality star, Tacha an ingrate for not appreciating her enough.

Also Read: “Bobrisky Is A Disgrace, Disappointment To Men” – Actor Kingsley Abasili

The popular crossdresser queried the essence of asking for payback when they help others.

The controversial character went on to point out that people should learn how to grow up and let certain things go.

See his post below:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s post
Tags from the story
Angela Okorie, Bobrisky, Tacha
0

You may also like

Tonto Dikeh apologizes to former personal shopper whose bags she burnt publicly years ago

Lovely Three Generation Photo Of Actress Jennifer Eliogu, Her Mother And Daughter

Abuja Lesbians Are After Me – Nollywood Actress

Where is GT D Guitar Man? Happy Birthday To Him Though

BBNaija 2019: Tuoyo Begins Media Tour

Alibaba On Anti-Gay Law: Challenges Americans To Approve Polygamy First

[Photos]: Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable to the 2019 Met Gala after party

Skales Threatens To Beat Up Osagz Anytime He Runs Into Him

“You look like a local masquerade with a coat of many colors, Stop being a public nuisance” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Bobrisky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *