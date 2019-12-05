‘Stop Forming Unbelievable Stories’ – Funke Akindele Slams Celebrities

by Michael Isaac
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele

Popular Nollywood actress, producer and director, Funke Akindele has taken to Instagram to slam celebrities that lie about promotions and endorsement deals.

The actress shared her opinion on her Instagram story.

She pointed out that there is no point making up unbelievable stories just to stay relevant.

Sharing the story, Mrs Akindele also pointed out that everyone has time for their success to come, adding that if it’s not one’s turn today, it would eventually happen.

See Her Post Here:

Funke Akindele
The Actress Post
