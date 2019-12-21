Stop Harassing Industrialists From The East: Ohaneze Ndigbo Warns FG

The Anambra State chapter of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, has expressed concern over the ongoing travail being experienced by Igbo industrialists in the country.

The pan-Igbo social-cultural organization called on the federal government to stop policies targeted at frustrating industrialists from the region.

Also Read: ‘You Can’t Blame Only North For The Woes In Nigeria’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Cautions Ohaneze

President of the body, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, listed Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema, Chief Chukwumma Innocent, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah, Clement Ibeto and host of others undergoing one trial or the other.

The group described the government action as a way of de-industrialising the eastern Nigeria.

The group queried the motive behind the continued intimidation and harassment from the Nigerian government towards industrialists from the Eastern region.