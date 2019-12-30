Stop Praying To God For Wealth – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri is of the belief that one needs to stop praying to God for peace and wealth, according to him, people should learn to pray for wisdom.

Reno went on to state that there are 5 things everyone desires and these 5 things they can get from God should they just pray for wisdom.

”Wisdom gives you 5 things, according to Proverbs 3:16-17: * Length of Days

* Wealth

* Honour

* Pleasure

* Peace

So, instead of praying to God for each of these things individually, pray for wisdom and wisdom will give you all of these 5 blessings. So, in 2020, add to your wisdom by doing the following. * Make God Your Shepherd and You Wont Fret or be Anxious

* Master Money and No One Will Master You

* Invest at Least 15% of Your Income * At Work, Speak Less. Let Your Work Speak for You #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”