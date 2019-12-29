Stop Praying When You Are About To Sleep: Reno Omokri

Popular lifestyle expert and politician, Reno Omokri took to his twitter page to advise his followers to stop praying when they are about to go to bed.

The lifestyle expert expressed that it is indeed good to pray at night but not when one is ready to sleep.

Also Read: God Won’t Help You When You Are Spoiling Others: Reno Omokri

He went on to express that praying when about to go to bed cannot allow one to pray fervently.

Hence, he urged that people should pray when they are alert not when they are feeling dizzy.

See his tweet below: