‘Stop Rejecting Gunshot Victims’ – Sanwo-Olu Warns Lagos Hospitals

The Lagos State Government has strongly appealed to all health care providers, including public and private health facilities operating in the State to stop the trend of rejecting gunshot victims and other trauma patients on the excuse of requiring a police report or the need to provide evidence of funds before commencing treatment.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who issued these statements on Sunday, December 29th while reacting to investigations by the Ministry of Health revealing that some health facilities in the State are in the habit of rejecting or delaying care to trauma victims which has in some cases resulted in avoidable loss of lives, noted that several times such patients are not in a position to discuss the incidence or finance and are often brought in by good Samaritans.

He urged hospitals, health centres and clinics to offer immediate comprehensive care to gunshot victims and other trauma patients without let or hindrance in line with the Federal Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017.

READ ALSO – Christmas: Sanwo-Olu Sets 6 Inmates Free, Commutes 3 From Death Sentence To Life Imprisonment

Speaking on this he said: “These deaths would have been avoided if health care providers were conversant with the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 which stipulates that victims of gunshot and traumatic accidents should receive immediate treatment when presenting to healthcare facilities”, the Commissioner stated.

He noted that health care providers hold it duty bound according to their professional oaths to first save lives by offering immediate attention to any patient requiring urgent critical and lifesaving supportive care before any other considerations.