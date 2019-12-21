‘Stop Sleeping With Married Men’ – Omalicha Elom Advises Actresses

Nollywood actress Omalicha Elom has reacted to the several reports of actresses sleeping with married men to fuel their luxurious lifestyle.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, Ms. Elom warned those who are guilty to desist from the act or face the consequences which will certainly come.

The actress who just turned 24 few days ago is obviously not happy about the situation.

Speaking, she said: “Whatsoever a man soweth so shall he reap and whatever goes around comes around! That is the law of karma. These actresses should continue sleeping with married men and ruining marriages. When it happens to them, they shouldn’t complain.”