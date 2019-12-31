Stop With The Lies, Share The Hard And True Stories – Morayo Brown

by Temitope Alabi

Morayo Brown

Anchor of popular TVC program, Your View, Morayo Brown, has taken to social media to ask that people stop with the lies and start sharing the true stories.

According to Brown, this is actually needed now are real models whom people can reference to in times of challenges.

Read Also: “Ariyike You’re Stupid” — Kemi Olunloyo Lambasts TVC Presenter

“We need people to document their history. We need real stories of heartbreaks, triumph, perseverance and hard choices. I saw a picture of a woman, who against all odds is standing firm today with her complete and truly happy family. The Lord has blessed her. I was totally inspired because I know her story. We need real role models. Many people have no examples to reference in times of trouble. Let’s share the hard stories and stop the “gloss-ing” over the real story. My thoughts this morning….”

Tags from the story
Morayo Brown
0

You may also like

“We are always great at pointing out our issues” – Banky W reacts to PMB’s speech that Nigerian youths are lazy

Davido, Sophia Momodu and Imade Adeleke

Davido Spotted At Sophia Momodu’s Event (Photo)

Flight To Greece Delayed Over ‘ISIS Tattoo’

LASTMA Officials Allegedly Broke A Lady Windscreen While Attempting To Switch Lanes

Abandoned Child ‘Witch’ Begins School One Year After Amazing Recovery

FG postpones closure of third mainland bridge till August 24th

Woman seeks justice over the murder of her son

Pastor Kills Two Brothers – Own Father and Uncle

China Clamps Down on Foreigners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *