Stop With The Lies, Share The Hard And True Stories – Morayo Brown

Anchor of popular TVC program, Your View, Morayo Brown, has taken to social media to ask that people stop with the lies and start sharing the true stories.

According to Brown, this is actually needed now are real models whom people can reference to in times of challenges.

“We need people to document their history. We need real stories of heartbreaks, triumph, perseverance and hard choices. I saw a picture of a woman, who against all odds is standing firm today with her complete and truly happy family. The Lord has blessed her. I was totally inspired because I know her story. We need real role models. Many people have no examples to reference in times of trouble. Let’s share the hard stories and stop the “gloss-ing” over the real story. My thoughts this morning….”