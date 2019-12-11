Stop Your Fuckery Or Nigeria May Not Exist In 2023: Fani Kayode Warns Arewa Youths

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Arewa Youth Forum to desist from making statements that could heat up the polity.

The former minister said this in reaction to a statement issued by the Northern group, saying the North has no intention of handing over power to South West in 2023.

Fani-Kayode expressed disgust at the statement as he queried the authority the North has over the regions in the country.

Going further, the former minister warned that if things continue this way, Nigeria may cease to exist in 2023.

See his tweet below: