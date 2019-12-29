Sultan Of Sokoto Urges Muslims Not To Be Provoked Into Taking Up Arms

by Olayemi Oladotun

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the sultan of Sokoto, has urged muslims to be peaceful and refused to be provoked to take up arms to fight over any issue or comment made by anybody in the country.

Sultan of Sokoto
Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar

According to reports, the Sultan made this statement at the opening ceremony of the 108th edition of Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) at IVC permanent site in Ogun State.

The Sultan who spoke on Islamic law and the Nigerian constitution, said: “We must not take up arm over any issue or anybody.

Also Read: It’s Unfortunate That Sultan Of Sokoto Not Ready To Face Reality: CAN

“We must never try to fight, we must not enforce our rights on anything. But we as a leader, all of us as leaders, we will look at ways of getting our rights from the government.

The monarch urged that taking up arms is not the way Islam orders, but a way for the enemies to destabilize the country.

