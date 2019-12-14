Super Eagles Striker, Odion Ighalo Loses Sister (Photo)

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo, has announced the passing away of his sister, Mary via an Instagram post on Friday, 13th December.

Although the pacy striker broke the news on his social media accounts, he is yet to give a full update into what led to her demise.

Ighalo was a part of the Super Eagles team that won bronze at the 2019 African cup of Nations which held in Egypt.

The former Watford striker has been in superb form for the Super Eagles since the continental competition came to an end.

He wrote:

RIP Mary.