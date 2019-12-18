Supreme Court Upholds Seyi Makinde’s Election

by Verity Awala

 

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

The election of Seyi Makinde as the governor of Oyo state was on Wednesday upheld by the Supreme Court.

Makinde was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) as winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Adebayo Adelabu were dissatisfied with the outcome of the guber election

They had approached the election petition tribunal to nullify the election, but the petition was dismissed on grounds that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations of malpractices in the election.

Meanwhile, the PDP had raised an allegation recently that there were plans by the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari to upturn the election of the Oyo state governor at the apex court.

More to follow…

