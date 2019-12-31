Tacha Allegedly Dropped Tee Billz After Insulting Living Daylights Out Of Him: Report

by Amaka Odozi

Reality star, Tacha and music executive, Tee Billz took to social media to announce that they have both parted ways on Tuesday.

Teebillz and Tacha
Teebillz and Tacha

However, a report by SDK blog reveals that all is not well between both parties.

According to the report, insiders allege that Tee Billz got a full dose of Tacha penultimate week after he advised and cautioned her for something she did but she insulted the living daylights out of him.

The Billz Vision CEO had allegedly threatened to drop her but she immediately informed him that she was no longer interested in working with him, hence the press release.

The music executive is said to be shocked and disappointed in the reality star but he may not come out to say what happened because he was warned but decided to take the risk.

Read Also: Colleagues Mock Basketmouth For Spending Extravagantly On Bouncers (Video)

See the full post below:

Tags from the story
sdk, Tacha, Tee Billz
0

You may also like

VP Yemi Osinbajo

‘I Used To Have A Lot Of Respect For Osinbajo Until His Remark About The Spate Of Killing And Kidnapping In The Country” – Shehu Sanni

How Pastor Allegedly Killed His Church Member And Collected Her Blood In 7 Calabashes For Ritual In Ogun

"APC/PDP" Poorly educated e-rats insulting me for demanding good from their preferred masters - Oby Ezekwesili

2019: ‘I’ll lift 80 million Nigerians out of poverty’ – Oby Ezekwesili

Man Stabs His 3 Children And Housemaid To Death In Onitsha

Rafael Nadal clinches his 16th Grand slam title

Our leader can’t be re-arrested -IPOB

Police arrested fake soldier, who allegedly killed a tanker driver

Lami Philips

Do Not Let Vanity Be Your Only Reason For Plastic Surgery – Lami Philips Caution Women

Venus Williams edged out as Garbrine Muguruza wins first Wimbledon title

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *