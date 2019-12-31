Tacha Allegedly Dropped Tee Billz After Insulting Living Daylights Out Of Him: Report

Reality star, Tacha and music executive, Tee Billz took to social media to announce that they have both parted ways on Tuesday.

However, a report by SDK blog reveals that all is not well between both parties.

According to the report, insiders allege that Tee Billz got a full dose of Tacha penultimate week after he advised and cautioned her for something she did but she insulted the living daylights out of him.

The Billz Vision CEO had allegedly threatened to drop her but she immediately informed him that she was no longer interested in working with him, hence the press release.

The music executive is said to be shocked and disappointed in the reality star but he may not come out to say what happened because he was warned but decided to take the risk.

