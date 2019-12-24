Tacha Asks Fans To Forgive And Forget Her Past Mistakes

BBNaija housemate, Natacha Ibinabo Akide aka Tacha, has pleaded with her fans to forgive her past mistake.

Recall a while back, Tacha had trolled BBNaija housemates after they took to social media to announce that their fans gifted them luxury items, including cars.

Tacha had released a video, insinuating that the ex-housemates lied about the gifts, adding that ‘fans would soon start getting people’s husbands’.

Following the Mercedes Benz gifted to her yesterday, some social media users have now taken to different platforms to replay out the old video.

“Tacha six months ago – fans are getting people car and shop. Fans will soon start getting people boyfriends 🤣🤣

Tacha six months later – Titans got me a Benz💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

Me – I hope you believe now🤣🤣🤣

Someone get me that video I want to troll my fav 😭#TitansCeleberateTacha”.

Reacting to the ongoing matter, Tacha begged her fans to forgive and forget.

See post below;