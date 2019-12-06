Tacha Becomes First BBNaija 2019 Housemate To Hit 1 Million Followers On Instagram (Photo)

Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Natacha Akide, alias Symply Tacha as she finally hits the 1million followers on Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls there was chaos on Thursday as the reality star followers dropped to 993k minutes after she had garnered 1million followers.

Tacha, however, kept mute on the sudden loss of followers.

According to reports, there were indications that she lost some followers who we’re initially spying on her social media account.

Hopefully, the new followers are here to stay this time around and this also makes the reality star the first housemate from her set to get a million followers.

See the photo below: