Tacha Brags As She Cruises In Her Benz (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Reality star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha is definitely having the time of her life as she took to the streets of Lagos to test out her new whip.

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

The reality star, who clocked 24 on Monday, received a Mercedes Benz from her fans, alias Titans to mark the special occasion.

Tacha was filmed by one of her friends in the car when she began saying,

“Do you know you’re talking to?

Do you have a Benz?”

Information Nigeria recalls the serial entrepreneur has asked Nigerians to forgive her and to let go of her past.

Read Also: I Am Happy You Agreed To Embark On This Journey With Me – 9ice Pens Romantic Message To Wife

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Tacha
0

You may also like

See photos of Beyonce’s gorgeous cousin whose curvacious body causes major commotion on Instagram

PHOTOS: What Do You Think Of Uche Jombo’s Beautiful Outfits, Which is Your Favorite?

Aliko Dangote Leads Forbes’ 23 African Billionaires List

Travis Scott is now a “changed man thanks to baby Stormi’s arrival”

“Fela is the only one i respect, others should go and sleep” – Oritsefemi declares

Davido and Chioma

‘I Will Be Getting Married In 2020’, Says Davido

Stella Fubara: Meet Banky W’s Adopted Elder Sister

Fans call out ex-BBNaija housemate, Princess over her surprising ‘new’ hips

TBoss Goes Spiritual To Combat Her Father’s Curse On Her Future Husband

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *