Tacha Brags As She Cruises In Her Benz (Video)

Reality star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha is definitely having the time of her life as she took to the streets of Lagos to test out her new whip.

The reality star, who clocked 24 on Monday, received a Mercedes Benz from her fans, alias Titans to mark the special occasion.

Tacha was filmed by one of her friends in the car when she began saying,

“Do you know you’re talking to?

Do you have a Benz?”

Information Nigeria recalls the serial entrepreneur has asked Nigerians to forgive her and to let go of her past.

Watch the video below: