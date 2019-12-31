Tacha Confirms Split With Teebillz Management Team

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha took to her Instagram page to confirm the runours that have been going around that she is no longer managed by Teebillz.

Tacha, TeeBillz
Tacha, Teebillz

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the popular reality star and the talent manager had parted ways.

However, Teebillz came out a few days later to debunk the rumours, saying the reality star still works with him.

Now, in a lengthy post, the reality star confirmed that Teebillz is no longer her manager.

See her post below:

Tacha
Tacha’s post
