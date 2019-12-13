‘Tacha Is Destined To Be Nigeria’s First Female President’ – Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nigerian actor and entertainer, Uche Maduagwu has spoken some prophetic words for the future of Nigeria.

The actor who is a die-hard fan of reality TV star Tacha, has hinted that she would be Nigeria’s first female president.

Sharing a photo side by side with her, Uche wrote his prophecy boldly.

“Tacha is destined to be Nigeria’s 1st female President… #Popcorn endorsement haters are free to write this prophecy down. #Tacha is a great woman, I #laugh to stupor when I hear some mumu people who can take #pictures for #Africa in front of another person mansion allegedly saying Tacha is a nobody without #BBNaija, abeg, is it the same #BBnaija2019 that disqualified her or which one?”

