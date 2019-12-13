‘Tacha Is Destined To Be Nigeria’s First Female President’ – Uche Maduagwu

by Michael Isaac
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nigerian actor and entertainer, Uche Maduagwu has spoken some prophetic words for the future of Nigeria.

The actor who is a die-hard fan of reality TV star Tacha, has hinted that she would be Nigeria’s first female president.

Sharing a photo side by side with her, Uche wrote his prophecy boldly.

READ ALSO – Tacha Will Get Married Before Other Housemates: Uche Maduagwu

“Tacha is destined to be Nigeria’s 1st female President… #Popcorn endorsement haters are free to write this prophecy down. #Tacha is a great woman, I #laugh to stupor when I hear some mumu people who can take #pictures for #Africa in front of another person mansion allegedly saying Tacha is a nobody without #BBNaija, abeg, is it the same #BBnaija2019 that disqualified her or which one?”

See Post Here:

Uche Maduagwu
Uche’s Post
0

