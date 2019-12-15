Tacha, Khafi Make Grand Entry At ‘The Mayor Of Lagos Fest’ (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Tacha stepped out in style along with her best pal, Khafi for the Mayor of Lagos fest 2019 in black risque outfits.

The reality star and media personality, Ehiz were invited to host DMW act, Mayorkun’s event held at Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island.

Tacha and Khafi arrived the event in a white Mercedes-Benz wearing see-through gowns.

Rave of the moment, Joeboy also got to thrill the fans with his hit track, Baby.

Reality star, Diane and Avala were also present at the concert.

Watch the video below: