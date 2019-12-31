Tacha Pens Appreciation Message To All Brands That Endorsed Her In 2019

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial reality star, Natacha Ibinabo Akide, better known as Tacha, has penned a thank you letter to all the brands that endorsed her shortly after her disqualification from Big Brother Naija 2019.

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

Taking to Instagram, the reality star wrote:

“It’s one thing to work with a brand and it’s another thing to work as a family with one goal. Over the few months, I have worked with these reputable brands who are now family and it’s been such a good ride.

It has always been my utmost desire to project my brand as “Symply Tacha” through reputable and worthy brands and that has always been the aim of my management.

I want to appreciate :
– @cirocvodka 🍸 – @house_of_lunettes 😎 – @Royalhairs 👩 – @GetFitng 🏋‍♀ – @hypeandsteamng 👗… for giving the “Symply Tacha” brand the opportunity to be of service and to partner with their brands to make history in Africa and beyond.

I also extend a heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed customers all over the world for their patronage and encouragement.

We look forward to a better relationship in the forthcoming year with great reverence and respect as always. Cheers to a great 2019!!! Cheers to a greater 2020″.

Read Also: Lil Bro: Nigerians Attack M.I Abaga, Say He Can Sell His Birth Right For Akara

See the post below:

Tacha's post

Tags from the story
Tacha
0

You may also like

Bongos Ikwue Now An Evangelist, Changes Name To Ebenezer

South African TV Host Ntsiki

South African TV Host Ntsiki Mazwai Goes Unclad While Swimming With Male Friends (Photos)

Alibaba reacts to comedian becoming president of Ukraine

Ini Edo Stuns In Black On Black Outfit

Lillian: “I Didn’t Imitate Karen Igho In BBA”

Lillian: “I Didn’t Imitate Karen Igho In BBA”

Comedian Bovi hits at man who begs him for money to organize his child’s naming ceremony

Tania Omotayo Covers House Of Maliq But Why’s She Posing With A Cockroach?

Wizkid Stylishly Shades Davido At The Royal Albert Hall In London.

Model and actress, Makida Moka gets engaged, reveals how her ex-boyfriend’s absence got her hooked to the love of her life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *