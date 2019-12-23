Tacha Poses With Trident As She Turns 24

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija season ex-housemate, Tacha popularly known as the Trident Queen, turned  24 on Monday and she is slowly flooding her Instagram page with stunning pictures.

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

The reality star is currently trending on Twitter as Titans have stormed the micro-blogging  platform in their numbers to celebrate their beloved queen.

Tacha released a photo of herself in which she had her hair in a bun and she was wearing  embroidery, bra top with a matching thigh high skirt.

The serial entrepreneur also held a pitch fork representing the fanous Trident sign.

See the photo below:

Tacha

