Tacha Reacts To Gedoni And Khafi’s Engagement

by Temitope Alabi

Tacha

2019 BBNaija housemate, Tacha has reacted to her friend, Khafi saying yes to Gedoni’s marriage proposal.

Details emerged that Khafi and Gedoni, who met in the Big Brother house, are engaged.

Reacting to the news, the reality TV star shared a photo of the couple on her page and wrote on just how happy she is for the two of them.

In her words;

”NO WAY!! BIG news! I’m thrilled for you both! CONGRATULATIONS BESTIE @acupofkhafi and @gedoni ❤️
• #mrsekpataloading

 

 

