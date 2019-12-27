Tacha Reportedly Parts Ways With Tee Billz Management

Online reports have it that controversial 2019 BBNaija ex-housemate, Tacha is no longer with her management, Billz Vision owned by Tee Billz.

According to Instagram blogger, @gist247online, going through Tacha’s Instagram page, the management’s contact is noticeably absent.

Tacha use to have the management’s contact on her page. However, further investigation shows that Tacha and Tee Billz still follow each other on Instagram.

Months ago, Tee Billz reached out to Tacha, saying he would love to manage her as he can transform her into one of the biggest stars the country has produced.