Tacha Shares Throwback Convocation Photos From 2013

New photo shared online shows Big Brother Naija star, Tacha during her convocation ceremony at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State.

There has been several reports from some quarters that the reality TV star never graduated from school.

Also Read: Cultural Group Welcomes Tacha To Ghana (Video)

However, in several interactions with fans and from findings on her old YouTube videos, it has been reported that the reality star is a graduate of sociology.

Now, picture has surfaced to finally dispel rumours about her educational background.

See picture below: