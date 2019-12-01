Tacha Shares Throwback Convocation Photos From 2013

by Olayemi Oladotun

New photo shared online shows Big Brother Naija star, Tacha during her convocation ceremony at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State.

There has been several reports from some quarters that the reality TV star never graduated from school.

Also Read: Cultural Group Welcomes Tacha To Ghana (Video)

However, in several interactions with fans and from findings on her old YouTube videos, it has been reported that the reality star is a graduate of sociology.

Now, picture has surfaced to finally dispel rumours about her educational background.

See picture below:

Reality Star, Tacha’s convocation picture
Tags from the story
Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Tacha
0

You may also like

Online Dating After Divorce:16 Tips To Make It Less Stressfull

7 NEW SCARY FACTS ABOUT EBOLA EVERYBODY SHOULD KNOW

The Wait Is Finally Over, TECNO Unveils Camon 12 Series, Ushering In A New Cam * Era

“Airtel treat us like slaves” –Nigerian Staffers

“Airtel treat us like slaves” –Nigerian Staffers

7 Ways To Get Up When You’re Down

7 Ways To Get Up When You’re Down

Top 7 Foods For Healthy Looking Skin

New Study Reveals Water Melon Could Prevent Heart Attacks And Weight Gain

RELATIONSHIPS: 10 Good Questions To Ask When Getting To Know Someone

[Advice Needed] My boyfriend And I Found Out That We Are Cousins, What Should We Do?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *