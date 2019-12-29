“Tacha Still Works With Us” – Billz Vision

According to reports, the management team of Billz Vision, monitored under music executive, Tee Billz has debunked rumours of their split from controversial reality star, Tacha.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality star had fueled the speculations after she took down the management’s contact off her Instagram bio and replaced it with her personal information while Tee Billz had also deleted all photos associated with Tacha and her brand.

Controversial blogger, Cutie Julls shared an update of the situation via Instagram, claiming the Billz Vision had reached out to her that they are still in business with Tacha and anything otherwise is false.

See the full post below: