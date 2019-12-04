Tacha Stuns In Black Gown, Says ‘No Going Down’ (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has taken to her Instagram page to show off her curvy shape in a black gown.

The reality star, who has been in Ghana for almost a week now, stunned in her sexy gown that showed her cleavage.

Also Read: What An Ungrateful Personality – Angela Okorie Blasts Tacha

The reality star was recently called out by Nollywood star, Angela Okorie for not appreciating her enough despite her support during the reality show.

Despite being called out, the reality star expressed that her head is held up high and she is not going down.

See her post below:

