Tacha Sues Blessing Okoro For Defamation Of Character; Demands N20m As Compensation (Photos)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular reality star, Tacha has finally taken action as she has sued relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro with a deadly lawsuit for defamation of character.

Blessing Okoro and Tacha
The highly controversial celebrity also demanded N20 million as compensation for damages, embarrassment and psychological trauma.

Information Nigeria recalls Okoro had taken to Instagram in the penultimate week to accuse the BBNaija star of sending hired assassins to kill her.

The relationship blogger also shared videos from the scene to buttress her allegations.

Tacha has now reacted to the claims, demanding an apology and compensation which must be paid within 48 hours.

See evidence below:

Tags from the story
Blessing Okoro, Tacha
