Tacha Will Get Married Before Other Housemates: Uche Maduagwu

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed that Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate, Tacha is destined to get married before any other housemate who starred in the 2019 reality show.

Tacha
Tacha

According to Maduagwu who was quick to congratulate Natacha Akide on hitting 1m followers on Instagram stated that the 23 year old leads as Gold, while others follow as silver and bronze.

This is coming as a surprise for many as the actor has constantly lashed out the reality star since her disqualification from the show.

See his post below:

Uche Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu’s post
