Tacha’s Management Issues Unreserved Apology To South African Fans

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tacha
Tacha

Tacha‘s management, Blizz Vision, has issued an unreserved apology to her South African fans over her inability to make it down to the country on Thursday.

Read Also: Blogger Slams Mercy, Says Ike Only Made Her Second Choice After Tacha Turned Down His Advances

This was made known in a tweet sent out via the official Twitter handle of the management company which cites unforeseen visa issues as they cause of her inability to make it down to the country.

See the tweet below:

“Dearest Titans, This is to duly address the South African Titans. Due to unforeseen visa issues, Tacha won’t be able to make it down to South Africa this Thursday. I’m aware that a lot of plans have been put in place for this engagement, Billz Vizion”.

Tags from the story
Tacha, Tee Bliz
0

You may also like

Simi

We don’t care about corruption anymore, we just want to survive – Simi

Lawyer calls for jail term, for those who moan while having sex

President Muhammadu Buhari is alive: Presidency

Nigerian Newspaper headlines today

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st August 2019

Nigerians fume as NANS president allegedly receives N150m to support Buhari

fenerbahce manchester united europa league

Fenerbahce Beat Manchester United 2-1 In Europa League Encounter

Leave Rivers Out Of Your Protests, Ateke Tom Warns IPOB, MASSOB

Ecobank Nigeria fires 1,040 workers

Akpororo and his wife, Josephine

Akpororo And Wife, Josephine Ijeoma Kiss On Stage At His Comedy Show In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *