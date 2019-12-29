Tammy Abraham Leads Chelsea’s Comeback Victory Against Arsenal

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea produced a magnificent come back to secure a vital win against Arsenal at the Emirate to finish the year with a win.

Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

Arsenal Captain, Aubmaeyang put the Gunners ahead from a corner kick in the first half set the game sailing.

However, things changed in the second half with Chelsea pilling up the pressure to score to bring the game level.

Chelsea captain, Azipulleta scored from a Bernand Leno’s mistake put the game level.

Tammy Abraham led a breakaway to ensure the blues went back to London with maximum points.

