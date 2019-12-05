Tammy Abraham Scores As Chelsea Returns To Winning Ways

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, marks his return from injury by scoring the opening goal against Aston Villa during their domestic league clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Although the host restored parity just before the halftime break before youngster Mason Mount found the back of the net for the Blues again with a beautiful well-taken goal.

As a result of the victory, Chelsea now sits on 6th on the domestic league table with 26 points.

The victory comes after the Blues lost their domestic league clash with Westham last time out.