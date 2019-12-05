Tammy Abraham Scores As Chelsea Returns To Winning Ways

by Eyitemi Majeed
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, marks his return from injury by scoring the opening goal against Aston Villa during their domestic league clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Although the host restored parity just before the halftime break before youngster Mason Mount found the back of the net for the Blues again with a beautiful well-taken goal.

As a result of the victory, Chelsea now sits on 6th on the domestic league table with 26 points.

Read Also: Mikel Obi Reveals Laziest Chelsea Player He Has Ever Trained

The victory comes after the Blues lost their domestic league clash with Westham last time out.

Tags from the story
Aston Villa, chelsea, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham
0

You may also like

Klitschko Seeks Rematch Anthony Joshua, the Latter Responds…

National Council on Sports Approves Date and Venues for 2014 Sports Festival.

Bayern Munich Defying All Odds In Their Quest For The Treble

US Open: Williams, Federer Sail Into 2nd Round

UCL Play-Off Round: Arsenal Squares Fenerbahce as Celtic Travels to Kazakhstan.

2015 Fifa Women’s World Cup Draw: Falcons Drawn Against USA, Sweden, Aussies

Nigeria To Battle Hosts Senegal For Record Extending 7th AYC Title

Kelechi Iheanacho Breaks Premier League Record

Recuperating Alampasu Keen on Flying Eagles Reunion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *