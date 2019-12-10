Tammy Abraham Scores As Chelsea Secures Round Of 16 Spot

Chelsea survived a late scare to move into the Champions League knockout stages with victory over Lille at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s side were in complete control for the most part and set up the victory they required with first-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Also Read: Everton Humiliates Chelsea At Goodison Park

Chelsea’s nerves were frayed when former striker Loic Remy pulled one back for Lille late on but they were able to close out victory to reach the last 16 after finishing a tough group in second place behind Valencia but ahead of last season’s semi-finalists Ajax.

Tammy Abraham has now scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Blues this season.