Tboss Shares Adorable New Photos Of Her Daughter

by Temitope Alabi
Tboss
Tboss

Former BBNaija housemate, Tboss who recently welcomed her first child, has taken to her IG page to share adorable new photos of her little princess.

Sharing the photos, Tboss penned a lovely piece about her ‘Mommie journey.’

Sharing the photos to her page, Tboss wrote: ‘You see This Mommie journey yeah?

“NOBODY actually really knows what they’re doing! Yes, we take tips from our family & elders, loved ones, books & Auntie Google & good ones too because Yes they do have the experience but the truth is that every journey is different & every child is different.”

But with the Grace of God & Love in our hearts: We would make Amazing Mothers.’

Tboss

 

