Teach People Who Are Not Doing It Right Or Shut Up – Don Jazzy

Ace music producer Don Jazzy is sure not in a very pleasant mood.

The Mavin boss has taken to Twitter to slam those who keep criticizing people without in fact doing anything to help these people get better.

According to Jazzy, its best to teach those one feel are not doing things right than slam them adding that if they can not teach then they need to shut up.

‘Win your win. Help people up. Teach the people you have access to that are not doing it right or shut the fuck up.’

