TECNO Delivered on the Black Friday offer as promised (50% discounts)

TECNO’s Black Friday is always eventful. Every year, the brand aims to top their last act of generosity. They understand a lot of Nigerians depend on this time of the year to buy things at discounted prices. And so, year in, year out, they make sure to make Black Friday a memorable one.

To say TECNO delivered exactly what they promised is an understatement. In actual fact, the smartphone brand broke the mold to mark this year’s Black Friday.

Here is what went down;

TECNO Spark 4 and Camon 12 was up for grabs at 50% Discount. Unbelievable right? Activities were ongoing online as well as offline to pick winners for the generous offer.

Online, the promo was on for four weeks with five winners emerging. One winner emerged each on week one, two and three and two winners emerging on week four.

That makes a total of 5 winners online. Three of the winners have already claimed their gifts at the retail outlets closest to them while the remaining two winners are expected to pick the Spark 4 at 50% off.

It was game on for offline folks too. There were offline Flash Sales and games in selected mobile phone stores across Nigeria on 29th of November 2019.

As expected, for a too-good-to-be-true offer that it was, many people across Nigeria expressed interest in the Black Friday offer. At the end of the day, there were many lucky TECNO customers who were able to buy the TECNO Camon 12 and Spark 4 at 50% off.

Evidently, TECNO delivered way more than they promised.

Here are some of the happy TECNO customers who smiled home with TECNO Spark 4 and Camon 12 at 50% discount.