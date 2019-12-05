TECNO Gratitude Xmas: Make a Wish and See It Comes True

As a brand known for rewarding and giving back to the community, TECNO is putting plans in top gear to end the year on a high note with an unforgettable Christmas Experience.

So in the spirit of gratitude, the company wants to show appreciation to all its fans and customers and has commenced a campaign themed, TECNOGratitudeXmas. It is all about giving and putting smile on the faces of Nigeria this Christmas.

This is an opportunity for you to make a wish of the things you want in life and see it fulfilled. You can join the activity online or offline to make your wish come true

How to Participate Online:

1. Make a family related wish , and submit your entry with a picture of your family using the hashtag # TECNOGratitudeXmas

On Facebook, post your wish as a comment on the activi ty post pinned to the top of TECNO page. 2.

On Instagram and Twitter , Post on your timeline using the hashtag # TECNOGratitudeXmas 3.

4. Invite your friends and family to like and share your comment/post to increase the chances of your wish to be selected.

5. Every week, selected family wishes will be granted by TE CNO . The activity will run online from 4 th Dec.-20 th Dec. 2019

You can also participate offline starting from the 20th of December by walking into any TECNO exclusive store; fill a wish card and submit in the wish box. Winners will be announced via a lucky dip at the end of activity.

You also get an instant gift when you buy any TECNO smartphone from TECNO retail stores in Nigeria. There will also be discounts, voucher, scratch and win offers at TECNO exclusive stores.

TECNO deeply appreciates all its amazing customers and fans, which is why it will grant thefamily wishes of lucky participants in the TECNOGratitudeXmas contest this Christmasseason.

For more details, visit TECNOSpot for the terms and conditions.