TECNO, IManage Africa and ScholarX fulfilled their promise as they reward winners in the AcadaFest Scholarship 2019

It would seem like TECNO is always in our faces, but that is apparently because they are bent on being a brand that gives value every single chance they get. This time, they decided to be a part of Acadefest in partnership with IManage Africa and ScholarX and make an unforgettable impact in the lives of deserving Nigerian University students.

Acadafest (Academic Festival) is a concert that was put together to help raise a minimum of 10 Million naira to help sponsor the University tuition of 20 students.

This year, the concert was filled with undiluted fun as artistes like Waje and Johnny Drille graced the stage with their amazing performances.

TECNO had a mission, and that mission was to sponsor 3 of the 20 students for the duration of their University education.

After a long screening process, Adeleye Funmilayo Rose, Bernard Byambini Bernard and Ifeoma Williams Okorie all emerged as lucky winners. And it didn’t just end there; A few other people won brand new TECNO smartphones, while even more people won gift prizes.