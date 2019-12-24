Teddy A Reacts To Allegations That He Beats His Pregnant Wife, Bambam

by Amaka Odozi

Popular reality star, Teddy A had reacted to rumours that he beats and assaults his pregnant wife, Bambam.

Teddy A and Bambam
BBNaija couple, Teddy A and Bambam

Information Nigeria recalls an Instagram blogger,  cutie Juls, took to the photo-sharing platform to caution the reality star to desist from laying hands on his wife.

Reacting to this, the reality star wasted no time in dragging the blogger as he cautioned latter to refrain from peddling fake news about him to boost his or her blog and he even threatened to pursue a legal case.

See his post below:

Teddy A's post

 

Tags from the story
Bambam, Cutie_julls, Teddy A
