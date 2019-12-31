Tee Billz Releases Official Statement, Confirms End Of Management Deal With Tacha

Tee Billz has taken to social media to confirm the end of his management deal with 2019 BBNaija housemate, Tacha.

In a statement, Tee Billz affirmed he is done managing Tacha.

The reality TV star had released a statement to that effect a few hours before.

Read Also: Teebillz Attacks Troll Who Says His Daughter Looks Like Tiwa Savage

His statement revealed that the decision was made on December 17th. He went on to thank Tacha for her time with his company and wish her well with her future endeavours.

Read the statement below