Tell Us How You Make Your Money – Yomi Black To Toke Makinwa

Filmmaker, Yomi Black, has responded to Toke Makinwa’s post where she dragged him on her IG page over his controversial post about her.

Issues started when Yomi Black reposted an Instagram post by Digital marketer, Soji Ogunnaike, daring Toke to share how she makes a living.

Toke, of course, did not like this and took time out to drag the actor.

Yomi has now responded and according to him, he has no issues with Toke’s response but would appreciate if she does share how she makes her money as she lives a very luxurious life.