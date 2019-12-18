Temi Otedola Reacts As Boyfriend, Mr Eazi Says His Wedding Might Be Next In Line

Fashion entrepreneur, Temi Otedola has reacted to a post by her man, Mr Eazi hinting that he just might having a wedding soon.
The popular singer had shared a picture of himself holding a bouquet and a glass of champagne with a big smile while surrounded by his friends.
Mr. Eazi captioned the photo;
“E be like say na me be the next on the line.”
Reacting to this, the fashion connoisseur wrote;
“just passing”
Fans and friends of the couple have also used the same medium to support the movement and request for their wedding invitation.
