Temi Otedola Reacts As Boyfriend, Mr Eazi Says His Wedding Might Be Next In Line

Fashion entrepreneur, Temi Otedola has reacted to a post by her man, Mr Eazi hinting that he just might having a wedding soon.

The popular singer had shared a picture of himself holding a bouquet and a glass of champagne with a big smile while surrounded by his friends.

Mr. Eazi captioned the photo;

“E be like say na me be the next on the line.”

Reacting to this, the fashion connoisseur wrote;

“just passing”

Fans and friends of the couple have also used the same medium to support the movement and request for their wedding invitation.

