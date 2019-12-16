Temi Otedola Reacts To Her Photoshopped Image

Temi Otedola, has reacted to a photoshopped image of hers which has now gone viral online.
The billionaire’s daughter, who is also a fashion and lifestyle blogger, had shared a photo of herself dressed in an all-white dress.
She had also shared the photo on her Instagram page and she captioned the post, revealing that it is an angel inspired outfit.
Whoever photoshopped the pictured added a white cap, across, and a purple belt to complete the look of a White Garment Church member. The young lady reacted to the photo, asking who did the photoshop.
See Original Photo Here:
See The Photoshopped Image Here: