Temi Otedola Reacts To Her Photoshopped Image

by Michael Isaac
Temi Otedola
Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola, has reacted to a photoshopped image of hers which has now gone viral online.

The billionaire’s daughter, who is also a fashion and lifestyle blogger, had shared a photo of herself dressed in an all-white dress.

She had also shared the photo on her Instagram page and she captioned the post, revealing that it is an angel inspired outfit.

Whoever photoshopped the pictured added a white cap, across, and a purple belt to complete the look of a White Garment Church member. The young lady reacted to the photo, asking who did the photoshop.

See Original Photo Here:

Angel Energy 👼🏾 Dressed in @themodist

See The Photoshopped Image Here:

Temi Otedola
Reacting to the photoshopped image
