The 8 Commandments Of Sim Card Care

by Victor

If you have a mobile phone, chances are high that you have at least 1 Sim card and so this article is a must-read for you.

It is important to note that your Sim card is a living entity and must be treated with care for it to stay alive.

    a. Reduce the number of times you pull your Sim card in and out of your phone.

    b. Don’t cut your Sim card. If you need to resize, get a professional.

    c. Take care when removing your Sim card from your phone.

    d. Keep your Sim card in a safe place when it is out of the phone.

    e. Do not touch the portion that has the chips- hold the chip from the edge.

    f. Keep the Sim card away from magnets 

    g. Store in a proper container, in case you have to keep it outside of the cell phone.

h. Avoid putting it under direct heat.

With these care tips, you are guaranteed to have your Sim card live a very healthy long life.

Tags from the story
mtn, Sim Care
0

You may also like

“I’m Not Slow, I Think Properly Before I Do Things” – President Jonathan

Buhari Orders Total Overhaul Of SARS

Abuja Airport Runway To Be Closed Again – FAAN

SARS operatives allegedly invade hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State at 4a.m, beat up students for refusing to let them in

The Effect Of Diet Sodas On Teeth Terrifyingly Similar To Effects Of Meth, Crack Cocaine

Former Haiti President, Rene Preval dies at 74

3 Compliments Your Wife Will Love To Hear…

So sad! See the photo of the family of 6 killed in Ebonyi state

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 2nd January

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *