The Most Controversial Celebrity Often Turns Out To Be Most Successful – Orezi

Nigerian singer, Orezi, had an exclusive interview with Punch Sunday Scoop where he stated that controversy in the entertainment industry sells more.

In his words,

“Controversy, sex and the likes sell in entertainment. It is the driving force in the business. The most controversial often turns out to be the most successful .For example, if you see a video of me and Toke Makinwa (media personality) frolicking or kissing– whether make-believe or real– it would make headlines and go viral all across the globe. These things are what make the entertainment industry interesting.”

The father of one, who recently survived a motor accident, also revealed his biggest hit tracks so far.

“My biggest songs so far will be Rihanna and Ogede (featuring Wizkid and Timaya)” he said.

Speaking on his high point of 2019, he mentioned the release of his song, Sweet Sensation which features Ugandan artiste, Sheebah.

According to him,

“The song literally blew up in East Africa and I was also able to perform in Dallas (USA). I plan to release an album next year too.”